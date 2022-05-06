Loading...

Sunderland 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0 LIVE: Updates and analysis as bumper crowd attend huge League One play-off semi-final clash

The play-offs are finally here with Sunderland set to host Sheffield Wednesday in the first of two huge matches tonight.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 6th May 2022, 8:00 pm

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

A bumper crowd will be in attendance at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered in what will be an emotional and passionate first leg.

The sides will meet at Hillsborough for the second leg on Monday, yet Sunderland will hope to gain an advantage before the reverse fixture.

Both sides are in a rich vein of form heading into the play-offs, while just a point separated them in the regular league campaign.

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday live blog.

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

We’ll have all the action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the night:

LIVE: Sunderland 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 20:22

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Clarke, Roberts, Pritchard, Stewart
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Embleton, Neil, Matete, McGeady
  • Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Storey, Dean, Hutchinson, Johnson, Byers, Luongo, Bannan, Berahino, Gregory
  • Subs: Wildsmith, Hunt, Dunkley, Dele-Bashiru, Mendez-Laing, Windass, Paterson
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 20:22

36’ Evans shot skewed wide

That was better build-up play from Sunderland after Stewart dropped deep and laid the ball off to Roberts on the right.

The latter then set up Evans on the edge of the box but the Black Cats captain skewed his shot wide.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 20:19

32’ A lack of numbers in the box

Sunderland have seen more of the ball but haven’t had many men in the box to try and pick out.

Gooch has just tried to deliver a cross from the right which was cleared, with Stewart going up against three Wednesday centre-backs.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 20:14

29’ A cagey half hour

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 20:11

25’ Patterson called into action

Wednesday have just registered their first effort at goal but Gregory’s tame header was comfortably saved by Patterson.

The game could do with a lift from Sunderland’s point of view.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 20:10

24’ Wednesday taking the sting out of proceedings

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 20:07

21’ Wright stands his ground

Sunderland just have to be careful they don’t concede possession and allow Wednesday to hit them on the break.

Cirkin gave the ball away to Berahino there, allowing the striker to release Gregory who was tackled by Wright.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 20:04

18’ Penalty appeal

Bailey Wright is shouting towards the linesman and felt his shirt was pulled by Dean in the box.

Nothing was given but Wednesday look tentative when defending set-pieces.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 20:03

16’ Good defending from Gooch

‘Goooooooch,’ shout the home fans after the right-back stops Berahino running down the flank.

The visitors haven’t really threatened so far but still have lots of quality in their ranks.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 19:59

12’ Sunderland threatening from corners

This has been a positive start.

Stewart and Batth have just gone close from dangerous corners.

The hosts are dominating possession with the hosts content to keep their shape and get men behind the ball.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 19:57

7’ First shot on target

Sunderland register the first effort at goal as Roberts cuts in from the right and draws a save from Peacock-Farrell.

Good work from Stewart in the build-up.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
League OneSheffieldSunderlandSheffield WednesdayStadium of Light