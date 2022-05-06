A bumper crowd will be in attendance at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered in what will be an emotional and passionate first leg.
The sides will meet at Hillsborough for the second leg on Monday, yet Sunderland will hope to gain an advantage before the reverse fixture.
Both sides are in a rich vein of form heading into the play-offs, while just a point separated them in the regular league campaign.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland reveal latest Stadium of Light ticket sales with stunning attendance for Sheffield Wednesday tie soaring
-
2
Sunderland announce latest stunning ticket sale ahead of Stadium of Light Sheffield Wednesday clash
-
3
New details emerge of how Roy Keane ended interest in Sunderland job
-
4
Alex Neil to make THREE Sunderland changes for Sheffield Wednesday play-off clash - predicted line-up
-
5
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday: Fans encouraged to arrive early as 'most complex display the Stadium of Light has ever seen' attempted
We’ll have all the action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the night:
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 20:22
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Clarke, Roberts, Pritchard, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Embleton, Neil, Matete, McGeady
- Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Storey, Dean, Hutchinson, Johnson, Byers, Luongo, Bannan, Berahino, Gregory
- Subs: Wildsmith, Hunt, Dunkley, Dele-Bashiru, Mendez-Laing, Windass, Paterson
36’ Evans shot skewed wide
That was better build-up play from Sunderland after Stewart dropped deep and laid the ball off to Roberts on the right.
The latter then set up Evans on the edge of the box but the Black Cats captain skewed his shot wide.
32’ A lack of numbers in the box
Sunderland have seen more of the ball but haven’t had many men in the box to try and pick out.
Gooch has just tried to deliver a cross from the right which was cleared, with Stewart going up against three Wednesday centre-backs.
29’ A cagey half hour
25’ Patterson called into action
Wednesday have just registered their first effort at goal but Gregory’s tame header was comfortably saved by Patterson.
The game could do with a lift from Sunderland’s point of view.
24’ Wednesday taking the sting out of proceedings
21’ Wright stands his ground
Sunderland just have to be careful they don’t concede possession and allow Wednesday to hit them on the break.
Cirkin gave the ball away to Berahino there, allowing the striker to release Gregory who was tackled by Wright.
18’ Penalty appeal
Bailey Wright is shouting towards the linesman and felt his shirt was pulled by Dean in the box.
Nothing was given but Wednesday look tentative when defending set-pieces.
16’ Good defending from Gooch
‘Goooooooch,’ shout the home fans after the right-back stops Berahino running down the flank.
The visitors haven’t really threatened so far but still have lots of quality in their ranks.
12’ Sunderland threatening from corners
This has been a positive start.
Stewart and Batth have just gone close from dangerous corners.
The hosts are dominating possession with the hosts content to keep their shape and get men behind the ball.
7’ First shot on target
Sunderland register the first effort at goal as Roberts cuts in from the right and draws a save from Peacock-Farrell.
Good work from Stewart in the build-up.