Sunderland injury blow confirmed as Alex Neil names his team to face Sheffield Wednesday

Nathan Broadhead has not made the matchday squad as Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of their play off semi final on Friday night.

By Phil Smith
Friday, 6th May 2022, 6:48 pm

The influential striker suffered an injury midway through the first half of Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Morecambe last Saturday, having scored what proved to be the winner minutes earlier.

Alex Neil had said that they would make a late call on the Everton loanee’s muscle injury but he has not made the squad.

There is better news elsewhere for the Black Cats, with Dennis Cirkin fit again after a calf problem to take his place on the left of the back three.

Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead

Jack Clarke replaces Elliot Embleton in the only other change to the side that beat Morecambe last weekend.

Talismanic midfielder Barry Bannan has been named in the Sheffield Wednesday starting XI after his own injury concern last weekend, as Neil had expected.

