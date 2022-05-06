Sunderland injury blow confirmed as Alex Neil names his team to face Sheffield Wednesday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The influential striker suffered an injury midway through the first half of Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Morecambe last Saturday, having scored what proved to be the winner minutes earlier.

Alex Neil had said that they would make a late call on the Everton loanee’s muscle injury but he has not made the squad.

There is better news elsewhere for the Black Cats, with Dennis Cirkin fit again after a calf problem to take his place on the left of the back three.

Jack Clarke replaces Elliot Embleton in the only other change to the side that beat Morecambe last weekend.