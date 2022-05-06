Sunderland injury blow confirmed as Alex Neil names his team to face Sheffield Wednesday

The influential striker suffered an injury midway through the first half of Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Morecambe last Saturday, having scored what proved to be the winner minutes earlier.
Alex Neil had said that they would make a late call on the Everton loanee’s muscle injury but he has not made the squad.
There is better news elsewhere for the Black Cats, with Dennis Cirkin fit again after a calf problem to take his place on the left of the back three.
Jack Clarke replaces Elliot Embleton in the only other change to the side that beat Morecambe last weekend.
Talismanic midfielder Barry Bannan has been named in the Sheffield Wednesday starting XI after his own injury concern last weekend, as Neil had expected.