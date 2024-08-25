Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland went top of the table after a win over Burnley on Saturday

Scott Parker admitted his Burnley side had been second best against Sunderland on Saturday but felt a week of disruption behind the scenes had also played its part.

The Black Cats dominated the first half and took a deserved lead through Romaine Mundle's goal and though Burnley saw most of the ball in the second half, it was arguably the hosts who still had the best openings on the break.

Parker said he was impressed with Sunderland's performance and stessed the need for his side to recruit before the end of the window. Josh Cullen and Luca Koleosho both missed the game due to injury while Manuel Benson and Wout Weghorst were left out ahead of potential exits. Influential central defender Dara O'Shea also missed the game as he closes in on a move to Ipswich Town.

"I think we're disappointed with the result, we came here today to get a result first and foremost," Parker said.

"We were playing against a very good side with the same record as us coming into it. I just think for large parts we lacked a little something today, in both phases of the game. We didn't really create. We knew what the place would be like here, that it'd be rocking and we struggled with that early days. When we did get control, we just lacked an intensity about us. We weren’t the team I want us to be, we lacked aggression.

"We never really competed in certain moments and didn't really exert any pressure on Sunderland who to be fair, did very well. "They're a good side. We just lacked something. It's been a tough week and we had to make changes, which was probably a factor. We struggled a little bit with the depth of our squad today, it was difficult to make changes and force the game. That's just where we are at this moment in time, we tried to change things at the end of the game and it didn't work. We stayed in the game but deep down I didn’t feel we were causing them real problems.”

While there were some questions over whether Mundle might have been offside when he scored the opener, Parker said his side could ultimately have no complaints.

“They’ve [the analysts] said it’s really right but to be fair, it was coming if we’re honest with the way we started and the way the game was going. They were always going to come out the blocks quickly and we needed to weather that. What disappoints me is I think they played with more energy and more personality than us in certain moments. We lacked something and we have to put that right, and we will put that right.”