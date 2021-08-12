Here are some of the latest SAFC-related stories from around the web:

Jordan Gabriel latest

While Cirkin will give Sunderland a natural option at left-back, Johnson is also looking to sign a first-choice right-back this summer.

Jordan Gabriel playing for Blackpool.

The Black Cats have been heavily linked with Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel, who spent the second half of last season at Blackpool and helped the Tangerines win promotion from League One.

Forest recently signed Arsenal right-back Jordi Osei-Tutu on loan, yet manager Chris Hughton says he’s been impressed with Gabriel

“I’ve been delighted with Jordan Gabriel,” said Hughton following his side’s Carabao Cup win over Bradford.

“But up until we brought Jordi in, we had Jordan at right-back, Jayden Richardson, who is a right-back but who has played at left-back in pre-season, and Gaetan (Bong), who played on Saturday.

“We are light in those areas.

“Jordi is predominantly a right-back but can play at left-back. It’s making sure that we are secure in numbers. We still need to improve our numbers in those positions.”

Loan move would benefit Manchester United prospect

Another player who has been on Sunderland’s radar is Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith.

The Black Cats were exploring the possibility of a loan move for the 20-year-old, who is rated highly at Old Trafford and has featured in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-team squad during pre-season.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who was loaned out to Bournemouth during his time at West Ham, believes Galbraith would benefit from a loan move.

"I think a loan move benefits all young players," Ferdinand told Belfast Live.

"Only special players like Phil Foden don't go out on loan. For most others, they do.

"I went out on loan, Frank Lampard went out on loan. So I think it would be beneficial for Ethan to go out and play men's football and see how he adapts."

Burton ticket details

Finally, tickets for Sunderland’s trip to Burton have gone on sale.

The Black Cats will travel to the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday, 17 August (kick-off 7.45pm).

You can find more details on the club’s website.

