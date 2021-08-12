Nottingham Forest boss explains full-back situation following Sunderland reports plus Manchester United prospect is tipped to leave on loan
Sunderland have completed the signing of Dennis Cirkin from Tottenham – yet Black Cats boss Lee Johnson remains hopeful he can bring in more players before the end of the month.
Here are some of the latest SAFC-related stories from around the web:
Jordan Gabriel latest
While Cirkin will give Sunderland a natural option at left-back, Johnson is also looking to sign a first-choice right-back this summer.
The Black Cats have been heavily linked with Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel, who spent the second half of last season at Blackpool and helped the Tangerines win promotion from League One.
Forest recently signed Arsenal right-back Jordi Osei-Tutu on loan, yet manager Chris Hughton says he’s been impressed with Gabriel
“I’ve been delighted with Jordan Gabriel,” said Hughton following his side’s Carabao Cup win over Bradford.
“But up until we brought Jordi in, we had Jordan at right-back, Jayden Richardson, who is a right-back but who has played at left-back in pre-season, and Gaetan (Bong), who played on Saturday.
“We are light in those areas.
“Jordi is predominantly a right-back but can play at left-back. It’s making sure that we are secure in numbers. We still need to improve our numbers in those positions.”
Loan move would benefit Manchester United prospect
Another player who has been on Sunderland’s radar is Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith.
The Black Cats were exploring the possibility of a loan move for the 20-year-old, who is rated highly at Old Trafford and has featured in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-team squad during pre-season.
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who was loaned out to Bournemouth during his time at West Ham, believes Galbraith would benefit from a loan move.
"I think a loan move benefits all young players," Ferdinand told Belfast Live.
"Only special players like Phil Foden don't go out on loan. For most others, they do.
"I went out on loan, Frank Lampard went out on loan. So I think it would be beneficial for Ethan to go out and play men's football and see how he adapts."
Burton ticket details
Finally, tickets for Sunderland’s trip to Burton have gone on sale.
The Black Cats will travel to the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday, 17 August (kick-off 7.45pm).
You can find more details on the club’s website.