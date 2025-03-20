All of the latest Sunderland-related news and speculation

Sunderland may not be in action this weekend due to the ongoing international break, but there is still plenty happening around the Stadium of Light.

From transfer speculation to intriguing player comments, we’ve gathered up a couple of the Black Cats-related stories you might have missed from the past day or two. Check out our round-up below...

Jobe Bellingham in demand amid Sunderland exit speculation

As many as six Premier League sides are vying to sign Sunderland sensation Jobe Bellingham this summer, according to reports. The teenager has found himself a mainstay of the gossip columns in recent months after an impressive campaign on Wearside in which he has emerged as a key presence in Regis Le Bris’ starting XI.

And in light of his fine form, a whole host of top flight outfits are said to be monitoring his situation. Among those understood to be keen, as per online outlet TEAMtalk, are Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford.

For his part, Bellingham is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2028, and Sunderland themselves are said to have no interest in entertaining any prospective exit talk at such a crucial juncture of their promotion push. It is stated, however, that in the event of the midfielder leaving this summer, the Black Cats will demand a high fee for his services.

Trai Hume reveals early Sunderland loan exit talks

Elsewhere, Sunderland defender Trai Hume has been reflecting on his early time at the club, claiming that prior to his first team breakthrough on Wearside, there was talk of him heading out on loan to gain greater senior experience.

The Northern Irish international signed for the Black Cats from Linfield in 2022, but initially struggled to make much of an impact during his new side’s final months in League One. Indeed, it was only with the arrival of Tony Mowbray and an injury to Lynden Gooch that he was afforded his chance, and since then, the 23-year-old has barely looked back.

But at one point, the idea of him heading out for a temporary stint was floated. Reflecting on his first few months on Wearside in a recent post-match press conference, he said: “I think whenever I first came in, we were second in League One, and then obviously Lee Johnson got sacked and had a dip in form.

“I was hoping to get on the team then, and I got my opportunity, and then Alex Neil came in. Then we started going on that push to get into the playoffs. I kind of understood it at the time, where he had to go for experience and boys that knew what he was doing, how to get the job done, basically.

“Then, whenever we moved into the Championship, it was Tony Mowbray that gave me my chance. Just before, I think it was Goochy got injured on Boxing Day, and that's whenever I first went on the team, and I just kept myself on the team.

“I was speaking a lot with Tony before that about going out on loan in the January, and obviously I ended up getting on the team, and that didn't happen. It was just a bit of luck, really. Ever since then, I've loved playing my football, and I just keep kicking on.”

