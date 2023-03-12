Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the clash:

When is Norwich City vs Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Norwich City will take place on Sunday, March 12. Kick-off at Carrow Road is at 12pm.

Tony Mowbray

Is Norwich City vs Sunderland on TV or being streamed?

Sunderland’s game against Norwich City in the Championship will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE via the club’s website due to the game being on television.

How else can I follow Norwich City vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What are the latest betting odds for Norwich City vs Sunderland?

All odds courtesy of Oddspedia:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland win: 33/10

Draw: 13/5

Norwich City win: 17/10

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad