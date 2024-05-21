Norwich City in 'advanced talks' with Wagner successor, Hull City close on former Roma man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Norwich City have wasted little time in moving to find a successor to former manager David Wagner.
The Canaries parted company with the former Huddersfield Town boss just hours after the 4-0 hammering at the hands of Leeds United signalled the end of their hopes of returning to the Premier League. The loss brought down the curtain on Wagner’s 18-month reign at Carrow Road - although the former United States international seemed to show an ill-feeling in a statement released via the League Managers Association.
He said: “Although I am disappointed to be leaving a club with so much potential, I respect that the club has decided to move in a different direction without Christoph and me. I would like to thank the players and staff who have performed so well in my time at Norwich City. The fans have also been an incredible support to the team and although we didn’t manage to achieve promotion this season, I hope that the club will return to the Premier League very soon.”
With thoughts now turning towards who will step into Wagner’s shoes, Football Insider have claimed the Canaries are in advanced talks with Johannes Hoff Thorup, head coach of Danish SuperLiga club FC Nordsjaelland and revealed a breakthrough over a contract agreement with the 35-year-old was close.
Tigers set for talks with former Roma defender
Hull City’s decision to part company with former manager Liam Rosenior does not seem to have slowed the Tigers attempts to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window.
After securing a seventh placed finish in the Championship and narrowly missing out on claiming a play-off spot, there was some surprise when Hull owner Acun Ilicali opted to sack Rosenior in what he called ‘the most difficult decision I have had to make as chairman’. As it stands, Rosenior’s successor is yet to be named but the Tigers are still pressing on with their summer recruitment plans according to GOAL.com.
They have claimed Hull have reignited their interest in United States defender Bryan Reynolds, who has just completed his second season with Westerlo after initially joining the Belgian club on loan from Serie A giants Roma ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. However, the Tigers will reportedly face stiff competition if they do press on with their move for the full-back as clubs in France and Turkey are also keen to land a player that is set to be part of the United States Olympic squad later this year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.