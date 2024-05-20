Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Norwich City have released their retained list following a heavy play-off semi final defeat to Leeds United

Former Sunderland defender Danny Batth is available on a free transfer this summer after Norwich City confirmed that he was one of a number of players leaving the club this summer.

Norwich have reacted quickly to their play-off defeat to Leeds United, starting a significant rebuild as they prepare for their first second-tier campaign without parachute payments since relegation from the Premier League. Head coach David Wagner has already been relieved of his duties, with five senior players confirmed to be released after the publication of their retained list.

Batth joins fellow central defender and former Middlesbrough stalwart Ben Gibson, Sam McCallum, Dimitris Giannoulis and goalkeeper Jon McCracken in departing Carrow Road. Striker Sydney van Hooijdonk will also return to Bologna after the end of his half-season loan. 21-year-old Pedro Lima will also return to Palmeiras upon the conclusion of his loan.

Batth’s departure last summer was a controversial one, having been named the Sunderland fans’ player of the season for his exploits in helping the team finish in an unlikely sixth-placed position in their first campaign back at Championship level. He was allowed to leave as he entered the last year of his current contract and with Luke O’Nien dropping permanently into central defence, with summer additions Jenson Seelt and Nectar Triantis offering competition.

The 33-year-old struggled to force his way into Norwich’s starting XI on a regular basis across the campaign, making 16 appearances in total and scoring one goal. Norwich had the option to extend his contract for another year but have opted not to do so.

Batth posted a message across his social media channels on Sunday evening, writing: “Thankyou Norwich. It’s been a privilege to play for the club & I appreciate all your support this season! We ultimately fell short after reaching the playoffs but it has been a new experience & I look forward to what is next.”