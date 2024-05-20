Sunderland-linked head coach emerging as frontrunner as Championship rivals close in on appointment
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paul Heckingbottom is emerging as one of the frontrunners as Plymouth Argyle close in on the appointment of a new boss.
Sunderland's Championship rivals are searching for a new head coach after the dismissal of Ian Foster in the closing stages of the campaign, with the former England youth boss replacing Steven Schumacher after his switch to Stoke City. Director of football Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell took the team for the final weeks of the campaign as they narrowly avoided relegation, but the search for Foster's permanent successor is now stepping up.
The Telegraph report that an appointment is likely later this week, and that Heckingbottom is set to be interviewed. Plymouth have made Championship experience a key part of their criteria, and Heckingbottom is an appealing candidate having won promotion with Sheffield United in the 2022/23 campaign.
The former Sunderland academy defender had been heavily linked with the vacancy on Wearside earlier this summer, but talks did not progress past the initial stages. He was also considered for the vacancy following Tony Mowbray's departure but the role eventually was given to Michael Beale. Plymouth were also interested in Liam Rosenior following his shock sacking by Hull City, but that now appears unlikely to progress. Hull remain intent on appointing former Hamburg and Stuttgart coach Tim Walter, though a deal has not yet been finalised.
Sunderland's search for a head coach continues, with the club hopeful that their patience will allow them to land their preferred target. You can read our Q&A with the latest on their hunt HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.