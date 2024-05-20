Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s Chief Business Officer has been discussing the design of three new kits for next season

David Bruce says fans can expect to see an immediate impact from Sunderland's new kit partner when hummel's first designs are unveiled later this summer.

Bruce joined Sunderland from the MLS as Chief Brand and Commercial Officer earlier this season, and has subsequently been promoted to Chief Business Officer as Steve Davison prepares to leave the club. One of Bruce's first and main tasks in his previous role was to negotiate the deal with hummel. He says the three kits for next season will be fully bespoke, and says everyone involved has been very much aware how important the details are to supporters.

Bruce has also been involved in the agreement of a new long-term deal with Fanatics, a global company who will take over the club's retail operation. A new online store is set to be launched later this summer, with a new club store currently being built in Black Cats House. Bruce believes it will transform the retail offering for fans, who have been increasingly frustrated in recent seasons.

"What we're going to see with Hummel is, it's quite unbelievable what we've been able to get done," Bruce said.

"In the space of 12 months, we're going to have a fully bespoke collection from top to bottom that really speaks to the area and football club. The process has been really collaborative. They come in, find out what we're looking for, we give them the brief and talk about the area and particular seasons.

"Is there something special to tap into or something particularly interesting happening in the city that we think can add to storytelling? This year we have a number of kits that are built off a moment in time or something significant to the city and its connection with the club. They look at those creative territories and then they bring that to life with the kits. You'll see in intimate detail very soon what we mean by that through the home, away and third jersey. We've really lent into things that we think matter to fans and the club. It's not off the rack, it's a fully custom piece that talks to the area, the club, the city, a moment, the fanbase. "As a fan, there's no more intimate thing you buy than a kit. We don't take that for granted. We have to obsess over the details and what fans care most about."

The deal with hummel runs for an initial five years, while the fanatics deal runs for an initial ten years. Sunderland told fans at a recent supporter collective meeting that there were performance measures built into those deals that could allow an early exit if expectations were not being met. Sunderland's home kit for next season is expected to be released at the end of June, with the away kit released at the end of July and the third kit at the end of August.