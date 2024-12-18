Sunderland host Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Norwich City manager Johannes Hoff Thorup has confirmed that he expects midfielder Jacob Sorensen to be fit and ready to face Sunderland in the Championship this weekend.

The Canaries travel to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, and had looked to be facing doubts over the Dane’s availability after he was forced to pull out of Sunday’s defeat against Burnley with a muscular issue. But in a press conference on Wednesday, Thorup delivered a positive update on the 26-year-old’s recovery. When asked how Sorensen was faring, he said: “Probably back on Saturday. That's the feeling right now, that's how it looks right now. Of course, we need to test him with a good session tomorrow and see if everything is still fine, but that's how it seems for the moment.”

When asked if his player had required a scan, Thorup added: “No, there was no need for that, because it was actually what we hoped for - it was better already the day after, so there was no need for that, so it looks all right. Like I said, we really need to test him tomorrow, but we are positive.”

Thorup also addressed the possible absence of first choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn, who was charged with improper conduct by the FA earlier this week following an incident in a recent defeat at the hands of QPR. Norwich have until Thursday to respond to the charge, and depending on the outcome, may be without the Scotland international this weekend.

The Canaries boss added: “We have to respond and we have to, of course, first of all find out how clear the evidence is and what they have seen, and to find out before we can give that proper response. Now we know there's a charge and we, of course, dig into it to see how we will react to that. I think the most important thing for us is that we try to get an answer before a couple of hours [before kick-off] on Saturday.

“On a serious note, of course they have the right to dig into bad behaviour, and if they feel it's bad behaviour, we have to look into it and see if we accept that or not. It comes down to the evidence that they can bring and also how Angus first of all saw and felt the situation - we have to look into that.”