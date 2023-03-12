Norwich City 0 Sunderland 1: Highlights as Abdoullah Ba goal gives Cats big win at Carrow Road
Sunderland beat play-off rivals Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road to move up to 10th in the Championship table.
Abdoullah Ba scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute with a low effort which beat goalkeeper Angus Gunn.
Sunderland then defended excellently in the second half to end a run of three consecutive defeats.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Norwich 0 Sunderland 1 (Ba, 15)
Nowich were breaking forward in numbers there before Ekwah chopped down Sara.
The tackle resulted in a yellow card.
Gooch is booked after catching Gibson with a late tackle after Sunderland managed to break through Lihadji.
Sunderland have been defending deep in their own half but have defended well so far.
Lihadji and Roberts are now trying to apply some pressure through the middle, with Gooch on the right and Clarke on the left.