Norwich City 0 Sunderland 1: Highlights as Abdoullah Ba goal gives Cats big win at Carrow Road

Sunderland beat play-off rivals Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road to move up to 10th in the Championship table.

Joe Nicholson
2 hours ago

Abdoullah Ba scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute with a low effort which beat goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Sunderland then defended excellently in the second half to end a run of three consecutive defeats.

Here’s how the game played out:

Joe Gelhardt playing for Sunderland at Norwich.
RECAP: Norwich 0 Sunderland 1 (Ba, 15)

Reaction from Tony Mowbray

Reaction from Carrow Road

FULL-TIME: NORWICH 0 SUNDERLAND 1

90+4’ Sara down

Sara has gone down after a collision with O’Nien.

There can’t be long left.

90+1 Ekwah booked

Nowich were breaking forward in numbers there before Ekwah chopped down Sara.

The tackle resulted in a yellow card.

SIX minutes added time

85’ Gooch booked

Gooch is booked after catching Gibson with a late tackle after Sunderland managed to break through Lihadji.

81’ Norwich applying more pressure

Sunderland have been defending deep in their own half but have defended well so far.

Lihadji and Roberts are now trying to apply some pressure through the middle, with Gooch on the right and Clarke on the left.

78’ THIRD CHANGE FOR SUNDERLAND

Lihadji is on for Gelhardt.

73’ Another Norwich change

ON: Tzolis

OFF: Nunez

