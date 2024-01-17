Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray has admitted that the door remains ajar for Jay Stansfield's potential return to Fulham in January.

The striker signed for The Blues on loan in January, rejecting the chance to join Sunderland, who were then managed by Mowbray, to do so. John Eustace then made way for Wayne Rooney at Birmingham before his eventual sacking.

Following his dismissal at Sunderland, Mowbray was brought in as Rooney's successor with rumours swirling that Fulham loanee Stansfield could be recalled with the Wearsiders and Championship rivals Stansfield still keen on the player.

The two Championship promotion chasers are reportedly interested in signing seven-goal striker Stansfield on loan until the end of the current campaign should Fulham decide to recall him during the January window. Mowbray, though, seemed confident when asked about his striker's short-term future.

“No, it hasn’t closed," Mowbray told our sister title Birmingham World about the window of opportunity Fulham have to recall Stansfield after Birmingham's 2-1 FA Cup third-round win over Hull City. "I’ve been trying to get hold of Mark O’Sullivan over the last couple of days. I get on well with Mark. I’m pretty sure he would’ve been telling me if there were any issues or problems.

“I think the kid loves it here, ultimately. I had a one-on-one, I looked him in the eye. There are other interested parties but I think he wants to stay here and score goals. He likes the dressing room, he likes the players. I think he’s here just to progress his career.

“If he wants to play in the Premier League, he needs to be playing in the Championship and you need to be careful sometimes when the perception of a more successful club comes along near the top of the table. You’ve got to be careful that you don’t go there and play two games of the last 19.