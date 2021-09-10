Niall Huggins reveals why left Leeds United for 'massive club' Sunderland as Cats winger reveals League One transfer interest

Niall Huggins joined Sunderland from Leeds United in the summer. (Photo by Adam Davy - Pool/Getty Images)

John Coleman’s Stanley travel to the Stadium of Light in second and level on points with the Black Cats, though have played a game more.

Meanwhile, plenty of transfer news continues to surround Sunderland – here’s the latest:

Niall Huggins on why he joined Sunderland

Niall Huggins has opened up on his decision to join Sunderland from Leeds United.

Huggins, 20, progressed through the academy at the Premier League but made just one senior appearance.

With first-team opportunities limited, Huggins jumped at the chance to join “massive club” Sunderland.

He told YorkshireLive: "The pathway just got a bit smaller for me and when I heard Sunderland were interested it was huge.

"They are a massive club. I know they are in League One now, but they’re fighting to get back up the leagues and they’re a Premier League club really.

“The philosophy there is similar to Leeds and think I can bring a lot to them.”

Jack Diamond reveals interest from League One clubs

Jack Diamond turned down interest from Sunderland’s League One rivals before re-joining Harrogate Town.

The 21-year-old secured a temporary switch to the League Two side on deadline day – after helping Town win promotion from the National League in 2020.

When it became clear the Black Cats wanted to sign German winger Leon Dajaku, discussions over a loan move for Diamond increased.

"It wasn’t fully decided until they got this other player in so my agent was talking to clubs,” he told The Echo.

“In terms of loans there were a few League One clubs interested but the goal for me was games.

“It was about having that chat with Sunderland and saying am I guaranteed games there. I will always back myself wherever I go and if it’s a case of going down to League Two I’ll keep on trying to prove myself.

“Harrogate were interested straight away. They had rang up quite a few times and I think the decision can be looked at as a comfortable, easy move because I’ve been there before, but I see it as a bit more of a challenge to live up to the reputation I’ve already got there.

“I was seen in high regard when I left and I think some people would think leave on a high, but I think I can go there and do even better and prove myself.”

Preston take closer look at Connor Wickham

Preston North End continue to take a close look at former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham.

The 28-year-old has been on trial for the past three weeks and got his first taste of action this week for their reserves.

Our sister title the Lancashire Evening Post report the Championship club will continue to take their time over whether to offer him a deal.

Wickham was released by Crystal Palace, the club he left Sunderland for, at the end of last season

Preston would be able to sign him outside of the transfer window with him being a free agent.

