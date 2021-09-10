The 21-year-old secured a loan move to the League Two side on transfer deadline day – after helping Harrogate win promotion from the National League in 2020.

Diamond, who has signed a contract at Sunderland until 2024, made 24 League One appearances last season and featured in the play-offs but wasn’t expected to be a regular starter this campaign.

When it became clear the Black Cats wanted to sign German winger Leon Dajaku, discussions over a loan move for Diamond increased.

Jack Diamond playing for Sunderland.

“It was about maybe a week before I went out on loan, the club said they were looking to bring in another winger,” Diamond told the Echo.

“For me it was a bit of a no-brainer because I always want to challenge myself. I think it’s really important to keep that momentum playing men’s football and playing a lot of games so I was pretty happy to get on board with it.

“On the back of last season when I was playing, the goal for this season, which I spoke to the gaffer about, was ‘we want you to get 25-30 starts.’

“It was one of those things, I know I need to get 25-30 games to keep my development going.”

When the decision was made for Diamond to leave on loan, the winger had to assess his options with Sunderland’s staff, including head coach Lee Johnson and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman.

Yet a move to Harrogate wasn’t completed until the final day of the window, with the Black Cats keen tabs on the Dajaku deal.

"It wasn’t fully decided until they got this other player in so my agent was talking to clubs,” added Diamond.

“In terms of loans there were a few League One clubs interested but the goal for me was games.

“It was about having that chat with Sunderland and saying am I guaranteed games there. I will always back myself wherever I go and if it’s a case of going down to League Two I’ll keep on trying to prove myself.

“Harrogate were interested straight away. They had rang up quite a few times and I think the decision can be looked at as a comfortable, easy move because I’ve been there before, but I see it as a bit more of a challenge to live up to the reputation I’ve already got there.

“I was seen in high regard when I left and I think some people would think leave on a high, but I think I can go there and do even better and prove myself.”

Diamond played 90 minutes as Harrogate won 3-1 at Mansfield last weekend, a result which moved them top of the table.

The winger now hopes he can develop his game at Wetherby Road and return to Sunderland a better player.

When asked what aspects he’s looking to improve, Diamond replied: “I think it’s that end product and just being reliable as a player and having that consistency every week and not giving anyone an excuse to say he’s a young player.

“It’s just to have that more mature playing style, and it can make a big difference.”

