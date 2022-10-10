The Baggies have won just one of their 13 Championship games this season and sacked Bruce with the club sitting 21st in the Championship table.

Keane was recently in attendance as West Brom were beaten 1-0 at Preston, and has expressed a desire to return to management.

He told Sporf in August: “I spoke to a couple of clubs again in the last few months. I’m a bit wary of shutting any doors on myself by saying, ‘Oh, I won’t go back into it’. Obviously, the chances are getting less and less as the months go by. I’d still like an opportunity. When I say the right opportunity – it has to be the right opportunity.”

Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Keane’s last managerial job ended in 2011 when he left Ipswich, yet he has worked as an assistant coach with the Republic of Ireland national team, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Keane and former Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder have been priced as the early favourites for the West Brom job with bookmakers SkyBet.

Wilder was sacked by Boro last week after 11 months at the Riverside, with former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick favourite to replace him on Teesside.

Sean Dyche, Scott Parker and Rob Edwards are also priced among the early frontrunners for the West Brom job.