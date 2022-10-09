Here are the day’s Championship headlines.

Tottenham Hotspur interest in Sunderland defender

Dennis Cirkin has impressed during his time at the Stadium of Light - and has reportedly caught the eye of his former club.

According to reports in the Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in re-signing defender Dennis Cirkin, just one year after selling the 20-year-old to Sunderland.

Cirkin played a pivotal role in helping the Black Cats secure promotion to the Championship last campaign and made eight-straight starts for Sunderland this season, before a hamstring injury halted his progress.

Cirkin, who has made just-shy of 50 appearances for the Black Cats, was an unused substitute during their 2-1 defeat to Swansea City in south Wales on Saturday.

According to the report, Spurs are ‘keeping tabs’ on Cirkin’s progress and could launch a bid to re-sign the defender after inserting a £6million buy-back clause in his contract.

The report also suggests that Spurs may then look to sell Cirkin on once again, aiming to make profit on the defender by selling him to a ‘rival’ club.

What’s the latest with the Middlesbrough manager situation?

Michael Carrick is a contender for the Middlesbrough job and fresh reports have claimed who he would like to be part of his coaching team.

On Friday, BBC Sport reported Boro were ‘keen to speak’ to Carrick, the former England and Manchester United midfielder.

And now The Sun claim should he get the job, he would look to bring Mike Phelan and Rene Mulensteen in as coaches.

They report: “Michael Carrick hopes his Manchester United connections can win him the Middlesbrough job.

“The former Red Devils captain and coach wants to bring old United allies Mike Phelan and Rene Mulensteen with him if he becomes the Riverside boss.”

They also claim ex-Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan is another strong contender for the job.

Middlesbrough’s search for a new manager remains ongoing, with Leo Percovich & Co once again leading the team at Millwall this weekend.

Coach Percovich and the rest of the interim coaching team taking charge for now.

Percovich has been taking training alongside Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and former Sunderland and Boro midfielder Lee Cattermole.