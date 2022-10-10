Head coach Tony Mowbray has been trying to find tactical solutions up front following injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, meaning the side have been playing without a recognised centre-forward.

Clarke was asked to play through the middle during the second half of Sunderland’s 2-1 defeat at Swansea, and managed to score his fourth goal of the season to half the deficit.

Asked about his role playing as a striker, Clarke told the Echo: “Obviously it’s not a role I’m massively used to playing but if I’m asked to play there I will try my best.

Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland at Swansea. Picture by FRANK REID

“I’m not a natural number nine and I think everyone will know that and be able to see that.

“But I’m comfortable on the ball and like being on the ball so if it’s a role I have to play for the team I’m willing to do that.”

Clarke admitted Sunderland’s first-half performance at the Swansea.com Stadium was below the standards they have set this season, yet there was an improvement after the break as the 21-year-old moved into a central position.

Asked about Mowbray’s instructions at the interval, Clarke replied: “I didn’t really get too many instructions to be honest.

“I think he just wanted the game to be stretched a little bit more and wanted me closer to the goal to try and get us a goal, and I managed to do that.

“As a team we didn’t do enough to get back into the game and we gave ourselves too much of a mountain to climb.”

After a big-money move from Leeds to Tottenham three years ago didn’t work out, Clarke has gained confidence by playing regularly for Sunderland.

The 21-year-old has started every Championship fixture this season, and continued to perform well after Mowbray replaced Alex Neil in the Black Cats dugout.

Mowbray has now taken charge of seven Sunderland fixtures, yet Clarke says the squad’s ambitions haven’t changed.

“I think the feeling and the objectives stay the same,” Clarke added.

“Obviously what goes on above and the changes above with the management and stuff like that is out of our control really.

“As a player and a group of players we’ve just got to stay focused, stick to the objective, stick to the game plan and sometimes it works sometimes it doesn’t.

“Hopefully we can keep going and have a good season.”

And while Clarke has now scored four league goals and provided four assists, the player says he’s just happy to be playing regularly again.

“I don’t set myself too many targets but hopefully the form I’m in just carries on throughout the season and I finish with a good year,” he said.

“I think not just for me but for every player in football if you are playing week in, week out and you have a manager, or managers that we’ve had this season, you just want to repay that.

