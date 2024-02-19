Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are on the lookout for a new manager for the second time in three months, following the decision to part ways with Michael Beale on Monday.

Beale's spell in charge at the Stadium of Light spanned just 12 games, of which only four resulted in wins. The final straw came with consecutive defeats against Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City - coincidentally managed by his predecessor, Tony Mowbray.

Mike Dodds, who took temporary charge for three matches including wins over West Brom and Leeds United, will take interim charge for Saturday's visit of Swansea City and is expected to remain in the dugout until the summer. The club will then make a more long-term appointment and already there are plenty of names doing the rounds - and some have already had their say on the prospect.

Roy Keane

Keane will inevitably be linked with the job, having enjoyed success in leading the Black Cats through promotion from the Championship back in 2007, before keeping them in the Premier League for the 2007/2008 campaign. The no-nonsense former midfielder was much-loved by supporters at the Stadium of Light and continues to be even now.

Keane was linked with the vacant job back in February 2022 amid reports he and Sunderland were in talks. Continuing his current role as a pundit, the former midfielder was put on the spot during the broadcast of an FA Cup clash.

"I've got no control over that, no comment," Keane told ITV. "I've made [it] clear, I'd like to get back as a manager. But the club has to want you, you've got to want that job, the contract has to be right. We'll see how things take shape over the next couple of days."

Talks between Keane and Sunderland broke down but the 52-year-old is still open to returning to the dugout, recently telling the Stick To Football podcast: “I’d like to go back into management, but I’m not desperate to sign any contract for anybody.

"The off-field stuff, dealing with board members, that is tough. That can sap your energy. Unless you’re at a well-run club, there are those challenges off the pitch. If it was just about working with the team, it would be great.”

Will Still

Still has burst onto the scene as a promising young coach during his spell at Stade De Reims. The 31-year-old began life with the French side enjoying a 14-game unbeaten streak which included two draws against Paris Saint-Germain.

Back in December, a story in France had linked Still with the vacant Sunderland job, following Mowbray's surprise exit. And that was picked up back in England, much to the coach's frustration.

"The article was quickly adopted in England," Still said. "Suddenly I was in all the tabloids. Everyone thought I had offered myself to Sunderland. [That] I wasn’t being honest, so to speak. And not to be trusted.

"But I would never offer myself to another club. I’m not wired like that. I have too much respect for the people I work with for that. It’s a shame the story was blown up so much."