Former striker Chris Sutton has suggested Michael Beale may go down as the worst manager in the history of both Sunderland and Rangers, following news of his exit from the former club.

Beale's departure from Sunderland is following back-to-back defeats against Championship relegation candidates Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City. The 43-year-old did not take training at the Academy of Light on Monday.

Having taken over from Tony Mowbray in December 2023, Beale has overseen a dismal run of just four wins in 12 matches which culminated in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Birmingham - coincidentally managed by his predecessor. That stretch of matches has seen the Black Cats fall from seventh to 10th in the Championship table.

It means Beale has now left two different clubs in the same season, having been sent packing from Rangers in October. And Sutton - who played for the Scottish Premiership side's fierce rivals Celtic - couldn't resist taking aim at the departing manager.

In a post on X, he wrote: "Sorry to see Mick Beale go… he may go down as Sunderland’s and Rangers worst ever manager and all in the same season…"

Following the decision to axe Beale, Sunderland are expected to keep Mike Dodds in interim charge until the summer, at which point they can make a more long-term appointment. Dodds oversaw three matches in temporary charge following Mowbray's exit, enjoying great wins over West Brom and Leeds United. He will be in charge for Saturday’s visit of Swansea City.

