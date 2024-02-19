Beale was appointed as Tony Mowbray's successor in December but has left the club after back-to-back defeats to Huddersfield Town and Birmimgham City.

Beale did not take training at the Academy of Light today and it's understood that confirmation of his departure is now likely to follow. The former Rangers boss was handed a two-and-a-half year contract but in the end took charge of just 12 fixtures, including the 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United.