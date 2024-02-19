Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman has pointed the finger 'firmly' at the Sunderland hierarchy for their decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray and hire the unsuccessful Michael Beale.

Beale left his role as Sunderland manager on Monday, following consecutive defeats against Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City - coincidentally managed by his predecessor Mowbray. The 43-year-old registered just four wins from his 12 games in the dugout and faced an uphill battle from the start in winning over supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mowbray was much-loved around the Stadium of Light after guiding Sunderland to the play-offs in their first season back in the Championship. But disagreements over transfer policy - he wanted to bring in some experience whereas the club's recruitment strategy is focused solely on young talent - saw him leave in December.

“It's never pleasant when a manager loses his job. It's always hard when you are taking over from somebody who was very popular, whose style of football was enjoyed,” Goodman told Sky Sports, reacting to Beale's sacking. “It means you have to hit the ground running and that never happened for Michael Beale unfortunately.

“The reason Sunderland did it (hired Beale) was because Michael has a brilliant reputation developing young players and unfortunately it didn't work out for him. I think part of that is he was under pressure from day one and another is that the strategy of only purchasing and playing young players, there comes a point where you have to accept the inconsistency because that's what happens. There aren't any real leaders.

“They're not out of the promotion race - four points off a play-off spot - but they've got some hard games coming their way. They are up against it and my finger would point firmly at the hierarchy for being a little bit closed off to investigate the possibility of bringing in a bit of experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They'd been doing brilliantly to get in the play-offs last season for a team that was promoted from League One to the Championship, but with that comes expectation and there was a lot of expectation for Sunderland to be challenging for a play-off spot. They're just about in it still but have made it harder than it should've been."