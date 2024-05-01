Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes has hinted he will remain at the club next season referencing his “future” in London.

Sunderland are searching for a successor to Michael Beale, who was sacked last January after just 13 games in charge at the Academy of Light after replacing Tony Mowbray. Mike Dodds was handed the job on an interim basis following Beale’s dismissal with Sunderland expected to appoint a new man at the end of the season.

Last week, however, Cifuentes’ name shot to the top of the betting field to become Sunderland’s new head coach and was installed as the new favourite by some outlets. After his side defeated Leeds United last weekend, The R’s boss remained dropped several hints regarding his future.

He replied: "I said when I came here that when we win football games, which is not every weekend, we should celebrate. That's what I'm going to do, enjoy tonight's victory because it means a lot.

"If you ask me about the future, we will sit, analyse and be humble. It's easy to get carried away and there's a lot of work to be done in the future. I think we need to remain humble and understand there are a lot of things we can do better."

When asked directly about the Sunderland rumours, Cifuentes said: “If you believe everything you see on social media then it’s going to be a long night.”