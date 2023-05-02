Next Leeds United manager: Ex-Sunderland and Everton boss set for shock Premier League return
Leeds United could turn to a very familiar face to replace Javi Gracia.
Leeds’ struggles at the wrong end of the Premier League table could see them appoint a third manager of the season with Gracia reportedly set to leave his post. Leeds were beaten 4-1 by Bournemouth at the weekend and sit outside the relegation zone solely by virtue of goal difference with just four games of the season to go.
According to the Mail, Gracia’s departure will reportedly see Leeds move to appoint Sam Allardyce on a short-term basis until the end of the season. Allardyce has been out of management since leaving West Brom, a team he failed to guide away from relegation, back in 2021.
Leeds would become Allardyce’s ninth job in the Premier League and his first task is set to be a daunting trip to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Sporting director Victor Orta is also expected to leave the club.