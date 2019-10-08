'Bring back Sam Allardyce' say Sunderland AFC fans after Jack Ross sacking

Sunderland AFC superfan George Forster would like to see former manager Sam Allardyce back at the Stadium of Light.

A club statement added that the search for the successor would begin on Wednesday with Sunderland supporters urging Donald to “aim high” by attempting to bring the former Black Cats’ boss back to the Stadium of Light.

Veteran superfan George Forster, who turned 93 on Monday and is chairman of the Sunderland Supporters’ Association, said: “Sam would be my choice if we can sort it out.

Sunderland fans have reacted to Jack Ross' sacking

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I do not know whether we can but you do not know until you ask and find out.”

Allardyce saved Sunderland from relegation from the Premier League before leaving for his ill-fated one-match reign as England manager in the summer of 2016.

Since his departure, the club have plummeted through two divisions and now occupy the last play-off spot in League One.

Ross’s reign saw the club twice reach Wembley last term before losing both the Checkatrade Trophy and play-off finals.

Season ticket-holder Mr Forster, who first watched Sunderland in the 1930s, said: “I am sad that the manager has gone.

“I watched the Lincoln defeat on television. It was terrible and the players did not seem to know what to do.

“He had a tough job to do when he came in and did well at first. The only reason I think we did not go up last year was that we played too many games in the cups.”

Paul “Sobs” Dobson, 63, who has watched the club for around half a century and is on the editorial team at the A Love Supreme fanzine, has also urged Donald to tempt Allardyce.

Mr Dobson, from Bishop Auckland, added: “Sam would probably do a job again but are we too far down the league for him or does he want a five-year plan?”

On Ross’s departure, he added: “I was at Lincoln on Saturday and something seemed amiss.