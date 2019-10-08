'Bring back Sam Allardyce' say Sunderland AFC fans after Jack Ross sacking
Sunderland football club fans have reacted to the sacking of Jack Ross as boss by urging the club to bring back Sam Allardyce.
Owner Stewart Donald announced on Tuesday afternoon that he decided with a “heavy heart” to dismiss Ross after just over a season in charge.
A club statement added that the search for the successor would begin on Wednesday with Sunderland supporters urging Donald to “aim high” by attempting to bring the former Black Cats’ boss back to the Stadium of Light.
Veteran superfan George Forster, who turned 93 on Monday and is chairman of the Sunderland Supporters’ Association, said: “Sam would be my choice if we can sort it out.
“I do not know whether we can but you do not know until you ask and find out.”
Allardyce saved Sunderland from relegation from the Premier League before leaving for his ill-fated one-match reign as England manager in the summer of 2016.
Since his departure, the club have plummeted through two divisions and now occupy the last play-off spot in League One.
Ross’s reign saw the club twice reach Wembley last term before losing both the Checkatrade Trophy and play-off finals.
Season ticket-holder Mr Forster, who first watched Sunderland in the 1930s, said: “I am sad that the manager has gone.
“I watched the Lincoln defeat on television. It was terrible and the players did not seem to know what to do.
“He had a tough job to do when he came in and did well at first. The only reason I think we did not go up last year was that we played too many games in the cups.”
Paul “Sobs” Dobson, 63, who has watched the club for around half a century and is on the editorial team at the A Love Supreme fanzine, has also urged Donald to tempt Allardyce.
Mr Dobson, from Bishop Auckland, added: “Sam would probably do a job again but are we too far down the league for him or does he want a five-year plan?”
On Ross’s departure, he added: “I was at Lincoln on Saturday and something seemed amiss.
“Something had to change and unfortunately it is normally always the manager rather than the personnel.”