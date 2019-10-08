Stewart Donald confirms that Jack Ross has left Sunderland in club statement
Jack Ross has left Sunderland AFC.
Stewart Donald says he made the decision with a ‘heavy heart’ and thanked the Black Cats boss for ‘achieving stability’ at the club.
James Fowler will take charge of the clash with Grimsby Town tonight.
“This is a decision that has been made with a heavy heart,” Donald said.
“When we arrived at the club 18 months ago, we appointed Jack because we felt that he was the right man to take Sunderland forward over a number of years.
“Jack has worked extremely hard, and has helped us achieve stability at the club, and I sincerely thank him for his efforts. I hope and believe that he will go on to have a successful career in management.”
The club statement said that the process to appoint a new manager ‘would start tomorrow.’
Donald took the decision with Sunderland sixth in the League One table.