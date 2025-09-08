Jacob Murphy aims cheeky Sunderland dig during Great North Run as Newcastle United star fires starting gun

The world-famous Great North Run returned to the streets of the North East this weekend – and Jacob Murphy couldn’t resist taking a cheeky swipe at Sunderland along the way.

The Newcastle United winger was on duty as one of the official starters for this year’s event, alongside Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope, firing the gun to send tens of thousands of runners on their way for the gruelling 13.1-mile half-marathon.

As Murphy greeted crowds gathered near the start line, he admitted he was relishing the atmosphere but couldn’t resist a playful dig at Newcastle’s fiercest rivals. “I’m looking forward to seeing all the people,” he said. “Seen a lot of Newcastle fans so far. Even seen some from across the river, boo!”

The remark sparked a mixed reaction from those around the starting area, with plenty of laughter from Magpies supporters – but inevitably a few grumbles from Sunderland fans making the journey north. The Great North Run, officially branded the AJ Bell Great North Run for sponsorship reasons, is the largest half-marathon in the world, attracting more than 50,000 participants each year. The famous route starts in Newcastle city centre, crosses the Tyne Bridge, weaves through Gateshead, and eventually finishes at the stunning South Shields seafront.

Devised by Olympic medallist Brendan Foster, the first race took place back in 1981 with just 12,000 runners. Over the decades, it has grown into one of Britain’s most iconic sporting events, generating millions for charity while attracting elite athletes, celebrities, and everyday fundraisers alike.

While the Magpies’ winger delivered his comment in jest, it’s not unusual for the North East rivalry to spill into major regional events like this one. The competition between Newcastle and Sunderland fans is among the most passionate in English football, with playful digs and banter often surfacing whenever the two sets of supporters cross paths. Many Sunderland fans were spotted trolling Murphy and Pope while running past the duo at the start line, and several videos went viral last year of Black Cats fans playfully doing the same to Howe.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Régis Le Bris has been handed a timely boost ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace as Luke O’Nien steps up his recovery.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since dislocating his shoulder in the opening minutes of Sunderland’s play-off final win over Sheffield United, but he was pictured back in training this week with teammates not currently away on international duty. The club had initially expected O’Nien to return after the ongoing break, and he now looks on course to meet that timeline.

O’Nien’s comeback will provide valuable versatility across the backline, though competition for defensive places is fierce following Sunderland’s heavy summer recruitment. He was joined in training by Aji Alese, who is also closing in on a return after missing the entirety of pre-season through injury. Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde are likewise expected back following the international break, but neither has been spotted in full training yet.

Le Bris has also welcomed recent signings Lutsharel Geertruida and Brian Brobbey to the training pitches for the first time since their deadline-day arrivals from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively. Both could make their Sunderland debuts at Selhurst Park, though Le Bris may have to carefully manage their match sharpness given their lack of competitive action so far this season.

Meanwhile, fellow new arrival Bertrand Traoré faces a race against time to feature after joining from Ajax in the final minutes of the window. The winger is currently away on international duty with Burkina Faso and will link up with his new teammates late next week, leaving Le Bris with limited preparation time to integrate him into the squad.

