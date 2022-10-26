Sunderland face their North East rivals in Premier League 2 action at St James's Park this coming Monday, October 31 in a 7pm KO.

Ticket details – including the criteria fans must meet – and prices have been confirmed ahead of the match early next week.

A Sunderland club statement read: "Graeme Murty’s youngsters were victorious at Stoke City last time out, and will next make the short trip to Tyneside for the Wear-Tyne Derby clash.

St James's Park. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“Tickets are now on sale to season card holders with 50+ BCP until 10am Thursday 27 October.

“Priced at £3 for adults and £1 for over-65s and under-16s, tickets are available to purchase online by clicking here and must be collected from the Sunderland AFC Ticket Office.