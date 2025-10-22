Newcastle United aim 'shan' jibe at Sunderland ahead of Champions League clash

Newcastle United played Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday evening

Newcastle United aimed a tongue-in-cheek jibe at bitter rivals Sunderland during the build-up to their Champions League victory over Benfica on Tuesday night.

The Magpies are currently bidding for a place in the knockout stages of the prestigious competition, and bolstered their chances with a commanding 3-0 win against Jose Mourinho’s visitors. Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for the hosts, with Harvey Barnes bagging a brace.

Prior to the clash at St. James’ Park, however, Newcastle’s media team took the time to direct a cheeky dig at their neighbours, and more specifically, their lack of recent European credentials.

Newcastle’s Champions League matches this season have been accompanied by “Club 18-92” social media posts via their official channels. The videos feature Newcastle players such as Dan Burn, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes in a parody of old tourism adverts from the ‘80s and ‘90s.

The latest “Club 18-92” video welcomed Benfica to Newcastle and, in typical tongue-in-cheek fashion, advised travelling fans to “look no further than our amazing bridges”. Images of the Scotswood Bridge, Newburn Bridge, and the Tyne Bridge followed before an image of the Monkwearmouth Railway Bridge in Sunderland was met with a record scratch and the narrator stating: “No need to go across this one, there’s no Champions League over there.”

The word “shan” [slang for unfair or harsh] then popped up on the screen in a pointed reminder that Sunderland have never played in the Champions League or European Cup in their history. The Black Cats’ European history is limited to four Cup Winners’ Cup matches in 1973/74.

While Sunderland may not have played in continental competition for a while, however, they do currently sit above Newcastle in the Premier League table, and the city opened another new bridge of its own last weekend prior to a 2-0 victory over Wolves. Keel Crossing connects the Stadium of Light to the city centre, and was christened by home supporters with a fan march from Keel Square to the ground prior to kick-off.

What else was said about Newcastle United’s Champions League victory over Benfica?

Despite his side suffering a 3-0 loss, visiting manager Mourinho remained seemingly unimpressed by the home atmosphere on Tyneside. He said: "To be honest, I think in the first half, it was a quiet St James'. It was quiet, they felt that the game was not easy, they felt that Benfica was much closer to Newcastle to score.

"They brought their enthusiasm in set pieces, which is normal when you have a team of giants, you know that every set piece, throw in, free-kick, corner, you know that is a dramatic moment for the opponent and was the only moment when they brought that enthusiasm and that pressure to the opponent.

"We felt very comfortable in the first half, in the second half, the second goal kills the game and then after that, easy for Newcastle to play, easy for the fans to enjoy, but to be honest the atmosphere was just nice, not difficult and beautiful in the sense of fair play, no problems, good referee, not disciplinary problems, in that sense, I think it was a quiet St James'."

