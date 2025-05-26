Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and Everton boss David Moyes have given their reaction to Sunderland’s return to the Premier League.

Sunderland supporters are already relishing the opportunity to visit the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool after Regis Le Bris’ side secured a return to the Premier League.

Eight years have passed since a Black Cats side last took their place in English football’s top flight - but that all changed at Wembley on Saturday after goals from Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson helped their side come from a goal down to see off Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final.

The win also means the return of Wear-Tyne Premier League derbies as the Black Cats prepare to face rivals Newcastle United in the top flight for the first time since 2016. The Magpies enjoyed a positive weekend of their own after they secured a place in next season’s Champions League for the second time in Eddie Howe’s managerial reign on Tyneside - and the former Bournemouth boss gave his own verdict on the prospect of facing Sunderland once again.

Speaking after the Magpies 1-0 home defeat against an Everton side managed by former Black Cats boss David Moyes, Howe said: “I’d almost forgot about that (derby games) to be honest in amongst today. But, of course, that was yesterday. Will it make it more difficult? I think the derby games are obviously very intense games and they are challenging for both teams - but I think we will have the attitude that we will look forward to it. It’s great for the area and I think it brings more energy and drama to the game so let’s bring it on.”

“It’s incredible”

David Moyes salutes the Everton faithful for a final time at Goodison Park | Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

David Moyes was the last Sunderland manager to oversee a Premier League fixture at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats suffered relegation into the Championship following a home defeat against a Bournemouth side managed by Howe.

Despite departing Wearside just weeks later, Moyes has kept a close eye on his former club and admitted he was left delighted by their return to the top flight.

“I’m thrilled for Sunderland, I really am,” explained the former Black Cats boss. “It’s incredible what they’ve done and it’s great to have a big club back in the Premier League once again.”

