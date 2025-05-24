Watch incredible turnout at Keel Square to support Sunderland in the play off finals

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 24th May 2025, 16:47 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 17:13 BST

More than 36,000 fans made the journey to Wembley to watch the lads in the play off finals - and the support was just as strong back on home turf.
A sea of red and white in Keel SquareA sea of red and white in Keel Square
Tens of thousands packed Keel Square, as well as pubs across the city, to watch Sunderland secure their rightful place back in the Premier League!

The match was screened live on the big screen at the Keel Square Pavilion - one of the UK’s largest LED screens.

There was equally impressive scenes at Stack Seaburn and elsewhere in the city as Sunderland came together to show its support ‘Til the End.

Meanwhile, you can follow all the action from Wembley and reaction to an incredible game on our live blog here.

The city is showing its support for the team across the weekend with The Northern Spire, Keel Square and High Street West, Fulwell Mill and Hylton Castle all lit red and white last night, today and on Sunday between dusk and dawn.

