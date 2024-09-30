Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nectar Triantis made headlines against Rangers at Ibrox after being booked in the first half for a tackle

Pundits and fans have flocked to the defence of Sunderland loanee Nectar Traintis.

The Australian joined Hibernian on loan in the Scottish Premiership last summer after enjoying a spell with the club last season.

Triantis was named in Hibs’ starting XI against Rangers in the league at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday and was shown a yellow card for a strong challenge midway through the first half. Many Rangers fans feel the tackle should have resulted in a yellow card.

However, Sunderland fans flocked to the defence of Triantis as did former Rangers and Southampton player Neil McCann, who was a pundit for the clash.

He said: “My initial reaction is he’s low and he does get the ball but because the ball goes the other way. You can see he goes in there, he’s almost slipping.

“He wins the ball clean for me, I haven’t got a problem with that but his slip makes it look much worse. It’s not a red card. Personally, I didn’t see too much wrong with it.”

Sunderland fan Ian Banks added: “Great tackle, gets the ball and gets a card. Go figure,” while Ant Waterson said: “Superb tackle that. Never a yellow never mind a red.” Richard Purdom agreed, saying: “That’s never a yellow card! It’s a great tackle!”

Triantis, who has represented Australia at the under-20 and under-23 levels but is also eligible to play for Greece, is due to return to Sunderland this summer after his loan move with Hibs in Scotland finishes.