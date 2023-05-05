The Terriers beat Sheffield United 1-0 on Thursday night to secure their place in the second tier, subsequently relegating Reading, who will join Blackpool and Wigan in League One.

Warnock, 74, came out of retirement to take the Huddersfield job until the end of the season in February, while the club were six points adrift from safety in the middle of March.

When Huddersfield played Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in April, Warnock recalled how he almost took charge of the Black Cats in 1992.

Neil Warnock after Huddersfield's win over Sheffield United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

After the 1-1 draw on Wearside last month, Warnock joked: "It’s the last time I’m going to be here. Well you never know, next February or March there might be somebody.”

Huddersfield named American businessman Kevin M Nagle as their prospective new owner earlier this year, with Warnock set to give his recommendations about what is best for the club.

When discussing the win over Sheffield United, Warnock told TalkSport: “It is lovely how it happened and the fans were fantastic last night, but it was hard work, probably the hardest job I have ever had really. But it is great to come away when you have been successful.

“The new owner is coming over, I think for the game on Monday, and no doubt I will have a chat with him.

“If I can help them at all I will do, but a lot of people have their own ideas about things like that.

“At the minute I am just concentrated on making sure we stayed up really. It gives them a better chance of building for the future.

“It is a good club, the fans have been brilliant, so I am pleased to put a bit back into it.”