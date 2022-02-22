The young Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by West Brom at Eppleton CW on Monday night as three trialists started for the hosts.

Winger Michaeal Spellman, who has played for Northern League side Chester Le Street, and defender Ugonna Emenike, who has come from Leatherhead FC, have represented the under-23 team in recent weeks.

There were reports that Emenike had signed a contract with Sunderland, yet a deal is yet to be completed.

Sunderland Under-23s coach Michael Proctor.

Centre-back Scott Holding, who has arrived from Stockport, also started against West Brom after joining up with Sunderland’s under-23 squad last week.

When asked about the trialists after the game, Proctor told the Echo: “Obviously we have to get together as staff, there was a lot of staff here tonight watching.

“We’ll get together and discuss those players to see where we’re at moving forward.

“I thought at times they looked bright, Michael Spellman did some good things and Ugonna did some good bits and pieces.

“Scott defended reasonably well, so as I say we’ll get together as staff and see what is happening with those players moving forward.

“I don’t think they’ll be the last trialists we’ll see, obviously it’s getting to that part of the season now and we are looking ahead to next year to try and find some more players for us to try and push and develop.”

