Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds has told Adil Aouchiche that he can cement his place in the Sunderland team if he continues to show the same level of application over the coming weeks.

Dodds recalled Aouchiche to the starting XI for the 0-0 draw with QPR, having been impressed with his performances from the bench against both Southampton and Leicester City. Dodds felt Aouchiche's performance was one of the 'few positives' on another disappointing afternoon for the Black Cats, and said it was all the more impressive as the attacking midfielder is currently fasting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interim head coach says the 21-year-old has taken a big step forward behind the scenes in recent weeks and believes he can be a big asset for the club if that continues.

"I thought he was good, I thought he was one of the few positives for us to be honest," Dodds said.

"He's observing Ramadan at the moment as well which needs to be mentioned because he's really gone out there and emptied the tank for us. On the flipside, we just didn't have that many other options [to manage his workload] available.

"I do think his last two performances coming off the bench had more than warranted a start in the team. He's trained really well, I was asked about Adil shortly after I took charge and I said that I thought that we'd got him in a much better place in terms of his concentration and his application. If he stays in that place, then he's going to stay in the team."