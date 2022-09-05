Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Championship fixture kicks off at 8pm on Teesside with Tony Mowbray returning to the club he once played for and managed as Sunderland’s new head coach.

Mowbray won his first game as Black Cats boss after a 3-0 victory at the Stadium of Light against Rotherham United last week.

Ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is now in charge at Middlesborough, with the North East club looking to push for promotion to the Premier League this season after missing out on the play-offs last year.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Middlesborough manager Chris Wilder looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Middlesbrough at Bet365 Stadium on August 17, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

However, Wilder is expecting Darragh Lenihan and Jonny Howson to play some part in the Tees-Wear derby. Howson suffered a back injury recently while Lenihan has struggled with an ankle knock.

Wilder could be further boosted if goalkeeper Zack Steffen returns after the Manchester City loanee missed the last two games against Watford and Swansea City with a knee issue.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the game to local media, Wilder said: “Thankfully, everybody’s okay for the weekend, everybody’s fit."

Chuba Akpom, though, is still on the injury list after the Boro striker tweaked his knee against Sheffield United. “Chuba should be available for the game after the international break [Coventry City away],” Wilder said when asked for an update on his expected return.