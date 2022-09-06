Middlesbrough's gesture to much-loved former Sunderland employee before Tees-Wear clash

Wanless started her career in football as a press officer at Middlesbrough before Sunderland in 2003.

She then spent more than 16 years overseeing the club’s media and communications department before illness forced her to take a back seat last season on Wearside before sadly passing away.

Last night, the Teessiders paid tribute to their former employee on social media, posting a picture of a Sunderland shirt with the Wanless name printed on the back hanging in the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough won the clash 1-0 thanks to a goal in the first half which handed Chris Wilder’s side a vital three points in the Championship.

Sunderland’s preparations for the game had been rocked when talismanic striker Ross Stewart was withdrawn in the warm-up, the Scot appearing to pick up a muscle injury while practicing his shooting.