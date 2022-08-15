Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two sides face off at Bramall Lane in the Championship on Wednesday evening with the game due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

That comes Sunderland’s exciting 2-2 draw against QPR at the Stadium of Light last Saturday. On Sunday, Sheffield United were held to a 2-2 draw by Middlesbrough, who are now managed by ex-Blades boss Wilder.

Wilder guided Sheffield United to two promotions in three seasons during his time at Bramall Lane and a ninth-place finish in the Premier League before being sacked mid-way through the club’s second season in the top flight.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder reacts on the touchline during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Middlesbrough and Barnsley at Riverside Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Blades were twice pegged back by Middlesbrough after taking the lead through Sander Berge and then a Ryan Giles own goal. Two strikes from Chuba Akpom were enough to earn his side a share of the spoils against United on Teesside.

Speaking after the game between Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, Wilder said: "I right enjoyed it. I think they're outstanding, a really good side with proper support.

"They kept, apart from Rammers [Aaron Ramsdale], the side that went well for a season and they know their way around a football pitch. They were well coached before and well coached now. It was a proper game of football and we went toe to toe.

"When you see the teams who get touted at the start of the season, I don't know how we're in that. Some of the clubs coming down I think are maybe in a transitional period but Sheff United aren't in a transitional period.

"I think they're ready to ready to rock and roll and have some really good players. Look at the bench, Oli McBurnie and Rhian [Brewster] coming on, and the attitude of the group is really good.