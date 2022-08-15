The two sides face off at Bramall Lane in the Championship on Wednesday evening with the game due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
That comes Sunderland’s exciting 2-2 draw against QPR at the Stadium of Light last Saturday. On Sunday, Sheffield United were held to a 2-2 draw by Middlesbrough, who are now managed by ex-Blades boss Wilder.
Wilder guided Sheffield United to two promotions in three seasons during his time at Bramall Lane and a ninth-place finish in the Premier League before being sacked mid-way through the club’s second season in the top flight.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats sign ex-Newcastle United and current Scotland international defender from Rangers
-
2
'Sublime': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after Seny Dieng's late equaliser for QPR
-
3
Ex-Sunderland man James McClean calls out sectarian abuse from 'fans in the Wigan Athletic end'
-
4
QPR boss Mick Beale delivered this interesting verdict on Alex Neil's Sunderland and his side's late comeback
-
5
Championship transfer news: Interest in £22million man, setback for Arsenal loanee plus Norwich reports
The Blades were twice pegged back by Middlesbrough after taking the lead through Sander Berge and then a Ryan Giles own goal. Two strikes from Chuba Akpom were enough to earn his side a share of the spoils against United on Teesside.
Speaking after the game between Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, Wilder said: "I right enjoyed it. I think they're outstanding, a really good side with proper support.
"They kept, apart from Rammers [Aaron Ramsdale], the side that went well for a season and they know their way around a football pitch. They were well coached before and well coached now. It was a proper game of football and we went toe to toe.
"When you see the teams who get touted at the start of the season, I don't know how we're in that. Some of the clubs coming down I think are maybe in a transitional period but Sheff United aren't in a transitional period.
"I think they're ready to ready to rock and roll and have some really good players. Look at the bench, Oli McBurnie and Rhian [Brewster] coming on, and the attitude of the group is really good.
"They're not milky or flaky. So for us to get off the canvas is really good for us. Paul will feel they could have won it, we felt like we could have won it. It was a really good game."