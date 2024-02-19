Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Beale has confirmed that he will turn to Jenson Seelt after Dan Ballard was handed a two-game suspension following Sunderland's defeat at Birmingham City.

Ballard was shown a yellow card for a foul on Tyler Roberts in the second half of the 2-1 loss, his tenth of the current campaign. The Sunderland head coach was critical of that decision, insisting that the Northern Ireland international had won the ball.

He nevertheless insisted that Seelt was ready to come in and make his mark. Seelt has impressed across his 13 appearances for the club so far this season, but has had very few opportunities to play in his favoured central position and has featured predominantly on the right of a back four.

"Jenson has been waiting for his opportunity to play at centre half and he'll get it now," Beale said.

"I didn't think it was a yellow card for Dan, I think the fourth official has to help the referee out. I don't want to be moaning about the referee on a day when we've cost ourselves [a result] but in that moment, Dan played the ball and so it's a harsh yellow card to get.

"So Jenson will get his go now and I've no doubt that he'll come in and add to the team as well."