65 brilliant photos of loyal Sunderland fans as packed away end left disappointed at Huddersfield Town - gallery

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 15th Feb 2024, 08:26 GMT

Terriers defender Matty Pearson scored the game’s only goal after Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson parried Jack Rudoni’s effort following a short free-kick. The visitors then struggled to create many clear-cut chances during a frustrating night for Michael Beale’s side.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans courtesy of our snapper Frank Reid:

1. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

