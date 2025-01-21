Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former England international has delivered his verdict on James Trafford’s antics against Sunderland

Micah Richards has delivered his verdict on James Trafford’s penalty antics for Burnley against Sunderland.

The two teams played out a goalless draw in the Championship last Friday, but the contest wasn’t without drama, with Sunderland awarded two penalties, which were both taken by Wilson Isidor and saved by Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in the second half.

Isidor looked to have been tripped outside of the box for the first penalty before falling into the area. For the second, left-back Dennis Cirkin was clearly taken down. However, before both penalties, Burnley’s goalkeeper was able to delay proceedings and was booked for his troubles. Richards, though, labelled Trafford’s antics as “brilliant”.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast on YouTube, Richards said: “I watched the game. It was actually very entertaining, and when [Trafford] saved the first one, I thought, ‘He can’t possibly save the next one’. He’s just thinking, ‘Is the striker going to go in a different direction, or is he going to go the same way?’ He goes the same way. But did you see all the antics that Trafford was doing? He took his gloves off. The referee was like, ‘What are you doing?’ It was brilliant housery.”

Sunderland are next in action against Derby County on Tuesday evening at Pride Park in the Championship. The Black Cats then return to the Stadium of Light on Saturday against league strugglers Plymouth Argyle, with Régis Le Bris’ side hoping to close the gap on the automatic promotion spots.