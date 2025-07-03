Who is Melvin Bard - the latest Ligue 1 star linked with a move to Sunderland

Sunderland are reportedly in negotiations over a deal for Nice left-back Melvin Bard.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are heady times for Sunderland as the Black Cats start to punch their weight in the summer transfer window with some exciting moves ahead of the big return to the Premier League.

After securing a club record £20 million deal for Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee last month, the Stadium of Light hierarchy have bided their time before pushing on with some ambitious moves in the transfer market as they look to boost Regis Le Bris’ squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra became the club’s new record signing when he completed a £30 million move to Wearside this week and he is expected to be joined by left-back Reinildo Mandava in the near future after he left La Liga club Atletico Madrid. Widespread reports have now confirmed a €20 million bid for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise midfielder Noah Sadiki has been accepted by the Belgian club and there is said to be interest in Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Another new ‘target’ was reported on Thursday after reports in France suggested the Black Cats were in negotiations over a deal for Nice left-back Melvin Bard - but what do we know about the last player to be linked with a move to Wearside?

What has been said about Sunderland’s interest in Melvin Bard?

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins posted on X: “Negotiations ongoing between Melvin Bard and Sunderland. A 4-year contract, with an additional year as an option, has been offered to the left-back. No agreement has been reached yet. Two other Premier League clubs are also interested in the player trained at OL. Nice wants to keep him. Everything will depend on the offers.”

What has Melvin Bard previously said about his future at Nice?

AFP via Getty Images

After breaking through the youth system at Lyon before making 19 senior appearances, Bard joined Nice in a reported £2.5 million move during the summer of 2021 and has gone on to make almost 150 appearances over the last four years. Bard’s performances were rewarded with a new four-year deal last summer and he revealed his determination to carve out a ‘long-term’ career with the Ligue 1 side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the club website: "I am deeply attached to OGC Nice. Even though in my mind there's never been any debate, I'm happy to see that the club has shown its confidence in me through this extension and that we're looking to the long term together. We've been through a lot and we're going to go through a lot more. I hope I can help OGC Nice to be successful and I hope we can win a title together, for the club and for our supporters."

What has been said about Sunderland transfer target Melvin Bard?

Nice's French head coach Franck Haise has been rushed to hospital | AFP via Getty Images

The France Under-23 international has featured under Nice head coach Franck Haise on 32 occasions after the latter was appointed last summer. The former Lens boss has praised the defender’s versatility and qualities in an interview during the second half of last season.

He said: “He has all the qualities to play centre-back in a three-man defence. You can have aerial players around him to make up for [his lack of height]. He is not the prototype of a centre-back, but he has what I want. He is difficult to get past one-v-one, he is able to play under pressure, play the ball out… he has a real versatility, for three all three positions: left back, left wing-back, left centre back.”

Which other Ligue 1 players have been linked with a move to Sunderland?

Leeds United transfer target Habib Diarra has joined Sunderland. | Getty Images

The Black Cats have already plundered the Ligue 1 market for one eye-catching deal during the summer transfer window after completing a club record move for Strasbourg and Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra. The £30 million deal broke Sunderland’s previous transfer record, which had been set just a month earlier when Enzo Le Fee completed a £20 million move to Wearside after enjoying a successful loan spell with the Black Cats during the second half of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Sunderland have been linked with further moves for players based in France after FC Nantes striker Matthis Abline and Lyon star Georges Mikautadze were both reported to be on the Black Cats transfer wishlist. Nice and Poland goalkeeper Marcin Bulka was also heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light - but now appears to be closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League side Nuom SC.