Sunderland and Leeds are said to be keen on ex-Everton striker Calvert-Lewin, per SportsBoom report.

Sunderland have been named among several clubs chasing free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with newly promoted Premier League rivals Leeds United and Burnley also in the frame.

According to a report from SportsBoom, all three clubs have expressed an interest in signing the 28-year-old striker, who confirmed his departure from Everton on Sunday after nine years on Merseyside. Celtic are also believed to be monitoring the situation, while other Premier League sides and clubs overseas are expected to explore a move for the former England international.

Calvert-Lewin made 26 appearances in all competitions for Everton last season but started just 13 league games as he battled back from a series of injury setbacks. Despite limited minutes, the forward remains eager to continue playing in the top flight.

His most prolific campaign came in 2020-21, when he scored 16 goals in 33 Premier League appearances and earned a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the delayed European Championship, which ended in a final defeat to Italy at Wembley. The Sheffield-born forward, who started his career at Sheffield United before joining Everton for £1.5million in 2016, scored 71 goals in 274 appearances for the Toffees across nine seasons.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Calvert-Lewin said: “After nine remarkable years, I've made the incredibly difficult decision, together with my family, to begin a new chapter in my career. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old. It's the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man.”

Calvert-Lewin also paid tribute to the managers and coaches who helped guide him through his career, stating the decision to leave “was not taken lightly”. Despite his recent injury history, the 11-cap England international is still ambitious and is said to be open to playing abroad, though remaining in the Premier League is thought to be his preference.

With Sunderland searching for attacking reinforcements ahead of their Premier League return – and a push to add top-flight experience to Régis Le Bris’ squad already underway – Calvert-Lewin’s availability could be of major interest to sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and new recruitment chief Florent Ghisolfi.

Petrovic deal to cost £21.5million

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Djordje Petrovic, with multiple reports suggesting a fee of £21.5million has been agreed with Chelsea.

The 25-year-old Serbia international impressed during a loan spell at Strasbourg last season and is keen to secure regular top-flight football after limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Petrovic was omitted from Chelsea’s Club World Cup squad earlier this year, with a summer exit planned. He will now compete with Anthony Patterson for the No.1 spot at the Stadium of Light, adding top-level experience and shot-stopping pedigree to the goalkeeping department. contract.

OGC Nice stopper Marcin Bulka, who had been under consideration as he entered the final year of his contract in France, has instead agreed a long-term deal with Saudi Pro League side Neom following a late approach. The 25-year-old has completed a medical and is now set to link up with the ambitious Saudi outfit.

