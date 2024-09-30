Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland women landed a huge win over a heavily-fancied opponent on Sunday

Mel Reay spoke of her pride in her Sunderland players after they landed a vital win over promotion candidates London City Lionesses.

It had been a difficult start to the campaign for Sunderland with heavy defeats against Birmingham City and Southampton, with captain Brianna Westrup then ruled out until January with an injury. The visit of a side who invested heavily in players this summer and seem certain to challenge for the title posed another big test of Reay's side, but they produced a spirited display and ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Natasha Fenton's second-half goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm really proud of the players, we had a lot of time to prepare for this fixture and we've had a lot of tough and honest conversations over the last two weeks," Reay said.

"They put a performance in there that everyone can be proud of, we're really delighted to get the three points on the board to kick off our season.

"We never doubted ourselves, we just didn't hit the performance levels we needed over the last two games. We stick together through thick and thin, and I think that showed more than anything together. Cheering every tackle, every counter, it was a big team effort from those off the pitch as well as on it. We asked the players to step up, the players have hit the high performances level we needed from them and got their full reward."

The win lifted Sunderland off the foot of the Championship table ahead of their League Cup campaign beginning at Sheffield United on Thursday night.