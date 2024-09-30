Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland player defender has revealed his plans ahead of Derby County after avoiding suspension against Watford

Trai Hue has explained he needs to manage his game carefully during this week’s clash against Derby County at the Stadium of Light.

The Northern Ireland defender has played in each of Sunderland’s games in the Championship season but has picked up four yellow cards, the last coming against Middlesbrough at home just over a week ago. Players will pick up a one-match suspension if they receive five cautions before the league’s 19th game.

Hume, however, avoided a caution against Watford in the Championship last Saturday as Sunderland lost 2-1 at Vicarage Road but says he will manage himself during the game against Derby County on Tuesday with Leeds United to follow the following Friday at the Stadium of Light.

“I know I'm on four yellows. It's probably my fault, to be honest,” Hume said after the game against Watford. “I've had a few rash challenges but I need to manage myself. I don't want to get booked again. I have to do my best to not get booked because I want to stay in the team and play as many games as possible so I'll just have to manage myself.

“I'll try my best not to change but, you know, if there's a challenge there that I think might be a bit rough, I might hold myself back a wee bit because if I do get that yellow I'll be suspended for a game so I'll not change the way I play but I will manage it a wee bit more.”