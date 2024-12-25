Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland Women sit fifth in the Championship at the festive break

Mel Reay has challenged her Sunderland side to stay right in the promotion race through the second half of the Championship campaign.

The first half of the season ended with a frustrating 2-2 draw on home turf against a Portsmouth side still searching for their first league win, meaning the Black Cats missed the chance to go into the Christmas break just one point off the top of the table. But it has nevertheless been a broadly positive first phase of the season, particularly after two heavy defeats to begin the campaign.

Sunderland have also secured their place in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup, which is of particular significance given the prize money now on offer in that competition.

"I think if you look at the points total, we would have taken it absolutely," Reay said.

"Because you're in the mix and you aren't far off where you want to be. I think it's been a positive first half of the season.

"I think the league is more ruthless this year, if you slip up slightly you aren't going take anything from the game. I think it's got a bit more edge about it this year. Teams have brought in better players in terms of who we're coming up against and that's good for the division as a whole. We want to keep working hard so that the second half of the season doesn't just fizzle away. We really want to maintain those standards and kick on, so that we can be right up there as a competitive team."

The winter break will also give Sunderland a chance to explore possible recruitment opportunities in the January window, as well as plotting possible additions next summer.

"We'll review the first half of the season as a coaching staff and we will look towards the January window," Reay said.

"I'll always push and want to know what's around in terms of adding to the squad, it's important to be aware of who could be available but also contracts that might be coming to an end next summer - because you're starting to look towards that window as well. That's always an ongoing process in and if we can bodies in, or a body in, to help the squad the great. That's not always in my control, but we'll see what Santa can bring!"

Sunderland return to action with their FA Cup tie away at Exeter City on January 12th.