The ex-Sunderland boss has been speaking about one of his former players.

Former Sunderland manager Martin O’Neill has admitted he is “astonished” Craig Gordon is still playing professional football after the Scottish goalkeeper was told his career was over during his time with the Black Cats.

Gordon, now 41, is currently on the books at Heart of Midlothian, and is still representing his nation too, earning a 79th cap just last week. The stopper spent five years on the books at Sunderland, signing from Hearts in 2007. Plagued by injuries, he took a break from the game after his stint on Wearside, before joining Celtic and resuming his career in 2014. Since then, he has racked up hundreds of appearances, and O’Neill - who worked alongside Gordon at the Stadium of Light - has expressed his amazement at how well his former charge has bounced back.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “Well, I'm astonished he's still going. For this reason - James McFadden was with me at Sunderland at the time when the medical team told us that Craig's career was finished, that he wouldn't play anymore. And so he left the football club and has since played 4,000 more games, to be honest.

“I've got great belief in the medical teams because of that. He's been a really terrific goalkeeper. He was a young kid, very, very young when I was up here. That's a long time ago. He's been terrific, terrific for both clubs, I know. “I genuinely think a lot of him. I tried to make a bid for him when I was at Aston Villa, beaten by Roy Keane. I think it was Roy that signed him and took him there to Sunderland at the time. I've always thought a lot of him.”

In a recent interview, Gordon himself addressed his own longevity, saying: "It's great to be back involved. I know it's not going to last forever. Every game that I get at this moment in time is one that I cherish and to give everything I've got for. It's great to be involved on both fronts and I'll try to keep that going as long as I can."