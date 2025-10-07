Dan Ballard came on from the bench against Manchester United at the weekend.

Ex-Sunderland forward Marco Gabbiadini has shut down suggestions that Regis Le Bris should have started with a back five against Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Old Trafford over the weekend, with Le Bris opting to stick with his tried and trusted 4-3-3 formation. In terms of personnel, Simon Adingra and Bertrand Traore were brought into the starting XI out on the flanks, but the former was sacrificed shortly before half time in favour of Dan Ballard, who was introduced in an effort to shore things up at the back.

But despite Sunderland looking steadier in the aftermath of Ballard coming on, Gabbiadini has stated that Le Bris was within his right to persist with his favoured formation against Ruben Amorim’s men.

What has Marco Gabbiadini said about Sunderland and Dan Ballard?

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, when asked whether Ballard should have played from the start, the pundit said: “I think it's just easy to say. For years on this show, we've had people come on and say, ‘Oh, the coach does nothing, he ain't got a plan B’. Well, actually, sometimes you can mess about too much sometimes. If it comes off, you're a genius. But if it doesn't, then, you know, did you do the right thing? That's always the problem. And I think most coaches err on the side of everyone knowing their job, and whoever goes in slots in and does their job.

“Now, sometimes there's a glaring mismatch - if they've got an extra man in midfield, or they're pushing people on up front. But look, I always say about this that sometimes your position on the field doesn't make too much difference. If it says centre midfield by your name, or if it says left wing-back by your name, that doesn't mean you have to play in that position. If you see that your full-back is getting overloaded, you might play more like a left defensive midfielder in that game, or you might play that for 20 minutes and see it through and adapt, and maybe then your mate on the other side, he can play a little bit further forward.

“But we also are in an age as well where we these things get analysed by hundreds of people with different opinions. He [Le Bris] has put an extra player on, you know, he's gone to a back five, but that could also mean he's gone to a back three with two full-backs pushing on - there's two different ways of reading that. Now the only way you know whether he's right or wrong is if we get a point from the game or something from the game. So yeah, we can overthink it sometimes. And I think on the day the key moments went for Man United, but we never got outplayed, particularly, we never got overrode.

“Regis Le Bris’ teams have been competitive, had opportunities to get forward, but did the sensible thing a lot of the time. So I don't know, you just have to sometimes move on to the next game.”

What did Regis Le Bris say about Dan Ballard after Sunderland defeat against Manchester United?

Speaking about Ballard after the final whistle at Old Trafford, Le Bris said: "Especially today we needed him, because they went direct and so when you try to press, they go direct into their front three and manage the second balls.

"It was obvious that Ballard was really important and efficient in this part of the game. We have depth in the squad, which is important for us. I try to find the best starting XI for each game, and the best finishers, to win the next game."

