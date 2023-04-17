Manchester United's Amad Diallo stance as Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray makes transfer admission
Amad is likely to be named in Manchester United’s pre-season tour squad this summer as Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag assesses his options for next season.
The 20-year-old forward has impressed on loan at Sunderland, scoring 12 goals in 33 Championship appearances this campaign.
United opted not to recall the player in January, yet it's been reported United’s staff are pleased with Amad’s development.
According to The Manchester Evening News, ten Hag is ‘open to including Amad in the Manchester United squad next season,’ with the forward set to be part of the first-team squad during pre-season.
It’s also been claimed United plan to loan or sell fellow wingers Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, leaving Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho competing for places in the wide positions at Old Trafford.
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has admitted it’s unlikely Amad will return to Sunderland next season, after United spent a reported £19million fee, which includes significant add-ons, to sign the player from Italian side Atalanta in 2021.
"Amad loves football, he wants to play," said Mowbray after Amad’s winning goal in Sunderland’s 2-1 over Birmingham.
"If Manchester United sell him, they're going to want to recoup the money they spent. In my mind, the reality is he won't be coming here, unless they decide he is going to be a hell of a player and needs another season on loan and loves it here. That would be ideal!
"It's pretty unlikely, I suggest, but if they feel he genuinely could play in their team down the line they'll want to keep him on board. "I would suggest they'll try another level, though. You'd think he'd go to the Premier League, or maybe Serie A.
"My gut feeling with Amad is that if he doesn't sign with Man Utd then he goes for big, big money to a top Spanish team - but let's hope he's banging in goals for us next year. If we did sneak [promotion], then there's obviously a much better chance."
United will travel to the United States for their pre-season tour this summer and are planning to play two friendlies in Europe before they fly to the Atlantic Coast on July 19.