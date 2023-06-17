Amad Diallo was quick to react to a major Sunderland development on Saturday afternoon - which did not go unnoticed by Black Cats fans on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cirkin was coming into the last year of his contract after two hugely impressive campaigns at the Stadium of Light, and has now committed his future on Wearside until the summer of 2026.

It serves as a major boost to the Black Cats as they look to build their squad for the upcoming Championship campaign, and Cirkin said he was 'delighted' to be staying following the announcement with Amad also quick to react on social media.

The Manchester United attacker, who spent last season on loan at Sunderland, took to Twitter to react to the news of Cirkin's fresh contract with the heart eyes emoji.

Taking to Twitter again recently, Amad appeared to leave the possibility of returning to Sunderland one day in the future on the table stating that he didn't know what the future could hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I don't know what the future holds for me, but I hope that one day we will see each other again. THANKS FOR EVERYTHING."